K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster

BLACKPINK releases new poster for their upcoming comeback single 'Pink Venom'

K-pop famous girls group BLACKPINK delighted with the poster for the song which shows the letters PINK VENOM rendered in a stylised pink, over a black background.



The release comes less than a week after the group dropped the announcement trailer of Born Pink, which marks the start of the next phase of BLACKPINK’s stellar career.

On July 26, YG Entertainment revealed that all four members of the group were filming a music video for which “the highest production cost ever was spent.”

They added that the whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, all four members of BLACKPINK, will then embark on a world tour in October.