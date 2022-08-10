 
'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury

Meghan Markle was incorrectly branded a Princess by one of her close friends, sparking fury on social media.

Tyler Perry's tweet which he posted to celebrate his friend, the Duchess of Sussex, on her 41st birthday attracted massive applause.

Perry took to twitter on Friday to send birthday wishes to prince Harry's wife Meghan, she wrote: "I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people."

She added: "I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan." 

The actor's tweet received mixed reactions in the US and the United Kingdom, with royal fans quick to point out she is not a princess. 

One Twitter user reacted as saying: "Your title is a Princess, but you’re Truly a Queen! Happy birthday beautiful." 

To which another replied: "No, sadly her titles are Duchess/Baroness/Countess." Meanwhile, one said: "She's no Princess and he will never be King." 

"Not Princess Meghan no matter how hard you try," another user reacted.

