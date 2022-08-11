 
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Legend of Maula Jatt’ release date, cast, trailer and more

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt is all set to hit the big screens soon. Read on for the release date!
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is all set to hit the big screens soon. Read on for the release date!

After a long delay, Pakistan's most-awaited film, Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt, finally has a release date!

Initially set to release back in 2019, what was once said to be the most expensive Pakistani production to date, will finally hit theaters two years later on October 13, 2022.

Featuring immensely popular stars Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt and Mahira Khan as Mukkho, the Punjabi-language film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt.

Apart from Mahira and Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik will also be seen in key roles.

As per the director Bilal Lashari: "A ten-year journey of creating an impossible film will conclude this October in a cinema near you."

The screenplay of The Legend of Maula Jatt is also from Lashari, with dialogues by Nasir Adeeb.

The film is produced by by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.


More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt for ‘embracing motherhood at young age’

Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt for ‘embracing motherhood at young age’
Kartik Aryan says people didn’t know him for years after ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’

Kartik Aryan says people didn’t know him for years after ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her Italy vacation with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her Italy vacation with Ranbir Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan confirmed to have special cameo in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed to have special cameo in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan revealing her crush on him

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan revealing her crush on him
Sadaf Kanwal gives birth to baby girl with hubby Shehroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal gives birth to baby girl with hubby Shehroz Sabzwari

Alia Bhatt 'Darlings' co-star Vijay Varma was terrified of hurting her on shoot

Alia Bhatt 'Darlings' co-star Vijay Varma was terrified of hurting her on shoot
Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail

Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail
Akshay Kumar promises to snub 'filthy' films in his career

Akshay Kumar promises to snub 'filthy' films in his career
Amitabh Bachan shares a glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai

Amitabh Bachan shares a glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai
Kareena Kapoor's rapid-fire on 'Koffee With Karan' deemed as 'one of the worst'

Kareena Kapoor's rapid-fire on 'Koffee With Karan' deemed as 'one of the worst'

Deepika Padukone admits THIS is her 'most favourite' role in film career

Deepika Padukone admits THIS is her 'most favourite' role in film career

Latest

view all