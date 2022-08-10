 
Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala's tattoos have some connection?

Rapper Drake’s latest post on Instagram is showing a strong connection with the late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala who passed away at the age of 28 on the 29th of May 2022.

On Sunday, the Champagne Poetry hit-maker turned to a photo-video sharing app and shared a glimpse of his dad Dennis Graham's tattoo of his face nearly five years after he inked the portrait on his arm.

"I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," Drake captioned a close-up shot of his dad's tattoo in the post.

Surprisingly, Sidhu’s father also got a tattoo of his late son, two months after the Punjabi singer was killed. However, It is unsure whether Drake was drawing any similarity with him or it’s merely a coincidence.

Earlier, Drake paid a heart-touching tribute to the Legend crooner by launching a t-shirt featuring Moosewala in honour of the singer.

To note, producer Gaurang Doshi, who was due to record a song with Sidhu Moose Wala, also revealed that the Dollar singer enjoyed huge popularity in the West and was also followed by American rapper Drake on Instagram.


