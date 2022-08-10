 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

file footage

Princess Diana would’ve ensured that her sons Prince William and Prince Harry mend their feuding ways as soon as possible, as per her former bodyguard Ken Wharfe.

In an exclusive article for Hello magazine, Wharfe suggested that Princess Diana would’ve helped her two sons, Harry and William, in solving the issues amongst them.

As per Wharfe: “Her (Diana’s) desire was to make things better for people who needed help.”

He then added: “As for the rift between William and Harry; when two siblings fight there's usually a close relative to give advice and Diana would have taken on that role.”

“She would have understood the problems that have been raised and helped her boys solve them, while giving Harry the advice he seems to lack right now,” Wharfe continued.

The former bodyguard went on to suggest: “There's no doubt she would have enjoyed the relationships they have with their wives, and loved spending time with her five grandchildren.”

Wharfe notably worked with the late Diana from 1988 to 1993. 


