Thursday Aug 11 2022
Nicola Peltz has 'no plans' of having Brooklyn's kids amid Victoria Beckham feud

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Nicola Peltz has 'no plans' of having Brooklyn's kids amid Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz is touching upon her family planning goals with Brooklyn Beckham.

During an interview with Variety with husband Brooklyn Beckham, the American actress confessed she does not plan on having a baby any time soon.

"I keep saying to my wife, I can't wait to be a dad," Brooklyn began.

"I'm ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want."

Nicola added: "We don't plan on having kids anytime in the next year. But we would love to have a big family one day — we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt."

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April 2022, two years after announcing their engagement in 2020.

Speaking of her mental health ordeal earlier, Nicola turned to her Instagram to pen a cryptic post.

"Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

