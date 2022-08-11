Shawn Mendes ‘taking it easy’ while doing therapy following tour cancellation

File Footage

Shawn Mendes talked about seeking therapy and doing things he has not done for a while following his tour cancellation due to mental health struggle.

In an interview with TMZ, the Treat You Better crooner, 24, said he’s just living normal life and has been focusing on healing.

“I’m taking a lot of time just doing therapy, just taking it easy, man,” Mendes told the publication.

He went on to reveal that he’s been hanging out with family and friends and doing things that he could not do due to his hectic work schedule.

“I think for me it’s just about spending time doing things that I haven’t really done over the last few years, and so having dinner with friends and stuff,” Mendes shared.

While talking about fans who bought the tickets for his now-cancelled shows, Mendes said that they will get them reimbursed.

“They can figure it out. I mean, everything’s kind of workable,” the singer said.

Previously, Mendes cancelled his tour dates in North American and the UK/Europe in an effort to prioritize his mental and physical health.

“I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” the singer wrote on his Instagram account.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority,” he added.

However, the singer assured his fans that he will make new music and would do world tours in the future while expressing heartbreak for people who were eagerly waiting for his shows.

“This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal,” he wrote.







