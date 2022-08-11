Will there be Season 5 to Netflix's 'Virgin River'?

 
Virgin River will return to Netflix for Season fifth and fans are already anticipating potential plots. 

The upcoming Netflix series Virgin River season 5 will hopefully resolve the paternity issues raised at the end of season four, as well as the who shot Jack.


Release date.

The release date of this fifth season has not yet been specified by Netflix. However, many are hoping that Season Five may arrive as soon as July 2023 since actor Martin Henderson (Jack) recently shared a video from the shoot on Instagram with the caption, "Back to set tomorrow to get season 5 to you soon!"


Cast:

Not yet sure. A screenshot of a meeting for season 5 was provided by Mark Ghanimé, who debuted in the cast as Dr Cameron Hayek in season 4. It appears that all the important actors are there.

The show is based on a series of 21 novels by Robyn Carr.

