Thursday Aug 11 2022
Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Netflix drops trailer of 'Fakes': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix has dropped the much-awaited trailer for the upcoming crime-comedy series Fakes on August 10, Thursday.

Fakes showcases a story of two best friends Zoe and Becca who build fake IDs for a high school weekend party, after which they start their venture of fake IDs as their lives become a roller coaster.

The story takes a new turn when their life of crimes gets too real as dangerous personalities cross their paths.


Cast:

  • Emilija Baranac (Zoe Christensen)
  • Jennifer Tong (Rebecca Li)


Release Date:

Created by David Turko, the show is all set to premiere on September 2, on Netflix.


Check out the Trailer:


