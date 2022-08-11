Netflix drops trailer of 'Fakes': Cast, Release Date, more

Thursday Aug 11, 2022
Netflix has dropped the much-awaited trailer for the upcoming crime-comedy series Fakes on August 10, Thursday.
Fakes showcases a story of two best friends Zoe and Becca who build fake IDs for a high school weekend party, after which they start their venture of fake IDs as their lives become a roller coaster.
The story takes a new turn when their life of crimes gets too real as dangerous personalities cross their paths.
Created by David Turko, the show is all set to premiere on September 2, on Netflix.