Queen Elizabeth making Prince Charles her regent?

File Footage

Royal experts finally shed light on whether Queen Elizabeth plans to hand over her monarchy to Prince Charles with the title of regent amid her health woes.



For those unversed, the initial hubbub was issued by Nigel Farage and he propositioned the prospect.

He made the claim by referencing the opening of the Parliament meeting and branded it “a really sad moment.”

He believes, “It looks as though Prince Charles is becoming Prince Regent which means he will deputise for the Queen on big state occasions, on big international visits with US Presidents or whatever it may be.”

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams quickly stepped in with some insight into the matter.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwiliams stepped in to offer some insight from deep within the Firm’s inner circle.

He claimed, “That is gossip. A Regent is if the Queen was incapacitated, that is the period that you have a Regency. You saw that with George III, as George VI was made Regent.”

Before concluding he added, “The Queen is mentally totally alert and carrying out duties, albeit changed duties. I don’t see this as a possibility. We will have to see, of course, what is going to happen in the future.”