Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky feel "really blessed" following the birth of their son in May this year.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Hollywood lovebirds are adjusting “well” to parenthood and “rarely leave” their baby’s side.

The Diamonds hit-maker, 34, and the rapper, 33, are “being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety,” the source shared.

“They really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being,” the source added. “They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”

The insider went on to reveal that the new mother is taking her time to bounce back after giving birth to her son.

“Rihanna’s not in a rush to lose the baby weight. She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly,” the source said.

“Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood,” the outlet shared.

Previously, another source told Hollywood Life that the singer’s next album has “taken a back seat” as she’s focused on her son and romance with the rapper.

“She’ll always be a musician and an artist and the album will come but not until the timing is right,” the source said.

“Rihanna has put her baby as her first priority, as well as her relationship with ASAP Rocky.”