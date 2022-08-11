 
Neve Campbell opens up on Scream 6 salary: ‘undervalued and unfair’

Neve Campbell recently spoke up about her exit from Scream 6 after 25 years of playing Sidney Prescott in blockbuster franchise.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” revealed Campbell in an interview with People.

The Wild Things star also hinted at the presence of sexism in Hollywood, adding, “As a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

Campbell also questioned the gender pay gap in this entertainment industry as she believed that if “she was a man and had done five instalments of huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, the number she was offered would be the same amount that would be offered to a male actor”.

“In my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that – feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that,” she added. 

