Friday Aug 12 2022
'The Crown' producers searching for actors willing to play Prince William and Harry

Friday Aug 12, 2022

"The Crown" producers are desperately searching for a teenage actor to play Prince William in the highly anticipated final series, mailplus.co.uk. reported.

According to the report, the filming for the hit Netflix series is due to start in just a few weeks’ time.

It said casting director Robert Sterne has issued an appeal on showbusiness websites, urging suitable candidates to come forward.

‘The Crown is searching for an exceptional young actor to play Prince William in the next series,’ the advert states. ‘This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. Shooting will commence in early September.’

The ad says: ‘No previous professional acting experience is required. We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find a uniquely rewarding, creative process.’

The publication reported that the producers are also men willing to play playing Prince Harry.

