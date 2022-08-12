 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears 'dignity' violated with 'cruel' video of argument with sons: Lawyer

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Britney Spears dignity violated with cruel video of argument with sons: Lawyer
Britney Spears 'dignity' violated with 'cruel' video of argument with sons: Lawyer

Britney Spears has always had her children's best interests at heart, says her legal team.

The pop star's former spouse, Kevin Federline, turned to his Instagram this week to share a video of the 40-year-old arguing with her sons.

Responding to the clip, Spears' lawyer Matthew Rosengart has now launched a statement.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world,” the former federal prosecutor exclusively tells Page Six on Thursday.

“The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”

Rosengart adds the singer has “faithfully supported” sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, and “loves them dearly.”

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect,” the attorney adds.

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.” 

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck felt 'Princess Diana-like' on Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck felt 'Princess Diana-like' on Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
Khloe Kardashian to keep baby 'full time' away from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian to keep baby 'full time' away from Tristan Thompson
'The Crown' producers searching for actors willing to play Prince William and Harry

'The Crown' producers searching for actors willing to play Prince William and Harry

Second Lady Gaga dog-napper jailed

Second Lady Gaga dog-napper jailed
Ex-husband shares videos of Britney Spears yelling at her sons

Ex-husband shares videos of Britney Spears yelling at her sons

Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine: report

Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine: report

Is Meghan Markle a princess?

Is Meghan Markle a princess?

Is Netflix envy over in Hollywood?

Is Netflix envy over in Hollywood?

Mindy Kaling opens up about criticism over her looks: ‘unattractive woman’

Mindy Kaling opens up about criticism over her looks: ‘unattractive woman’
Amber Heard wins hearts as she displays her true smile and beauty for first time since Johnny Depp's case

Amber Heard wins hearts as she displays her true smile and beauty for first time since Johnny Depp's case
Britney Spears lands into trouble over her racist comment on social media: Check out

Britney Spears lands into trouble over her racist comment on social media: Check out
Johnny Depp looks unrecognisable in his first film role since winning Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp looks unrecognisable in his first film role since winning Amber Heard defamation case

Latest

view all