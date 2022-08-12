Kate Middleton is 'fidgeter' to Prince William's 'chill and refill' persona: Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William share opposite personality traits, notes body language expert.

Judi James reveals it is hard for the Duchess of Cambridge to not worry about things. Her husband, on the contrary, is carefree.

She claimed that, since Kate has three young children, "she may get less time for her natural relaxed state than she would like."



"She may find it hard to lie out and switch off for more than a few minutes before feeling impelled to sit up and check everything is ok," she said.

"This would be based on wariness rather than boredom."

Speaking of the Duke of Cambridge, Judi said: "William’s overall body poses, with his weight on one leg and his hands on his hips, suggest a capacity for switching off when possible.



She continued: "I’d see William as a ‘Chill and Refill’ sunbather, as someone able to stretch out and relax with a cocktail in one hand and a good book in the other.



"Kate, she may vary between the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and the ‘Fidgeter’.

"She will most likely try and lie back on a sun lounger and use this time to switch off and recharge, like the ‘Sleeping Beauty’, however, she might find this hard to do."

