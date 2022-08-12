 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton is 'fidgeter' to Prince William's 'chill and refill' persona: Expert

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Kate Middleton is fidgeter to Prince Williams chill and refill persona: Expert
Kate Middleton is 'fidgeter' to Prince William's 'chill and refill' persona: Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William share opposite personality traits, notes body language expert.

Judi James reveals it is hard for the Duchess of Cambridge to not worry about things. Her husband, on the contrary, is carefree.

She claimed that, since Kate has three young children, "she may get less time for her natural relaxed state than she would like."

"She may find it hard to lie out and switch off for more than a few minutes before feeling impelled to sit up and check everything is ok," she said.

"This would be based on wariness rather than boredom."

Speaking of the Duke of Cambridge, Judi said: "William’s overall body poses, with his weight on one leg and his hands on his hips, suggest a capacity for switching off when possible.

She continued: "I’d see William as a ‘Chill and Refill’ sunbather, as someone able to stretch out and relax with a cocktail in one hand and a good book in the other.

"Kate, she may vary between the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and the ‘Fidgeter’.

"She will most likely try and lie back on a sun lounger and use this time to switch off and recharge, like the ‘Sleeping Beauty’, however, she might find this hard to do."

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie drops daughter Zahara off at Spelman college, fans miss Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie drops daughter Zahara off at Spelman college, fans miss Brad Pitt

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to pack 'killer punch on royals' with 'brilliant' book

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to pack 'killer punch on royals' with 'brilliant' book
Elon Musk ‘fearful’ of Amber Heard’s ‘true colours’: ‘Knows she's crazy’

Elon Musk ‘fearful’ of Amber Heard’s ‘true colours’: ‘Knows she's crazy’
Meghan Markle 'needs' high level security 'before it's too late': Insider

Meghan Markle 'needs' high level security 'before it's too late': Insider
Prince Charles shares poignant message for young people

Prince Charles shares poignant message for young people
Meghan Markle 'creative' plan for US brand strategy lauded by expert

Meghan Markle 'creative' plan for US brand strategy lauded by expert
Park Ji Hoon teases talks of a solo comeback: Check out

Park Ji Hoon teases talks of a solo comeback: Check out
Britney Spears 'dignity' violated with 'cruel' video of argument with sons: Lawyer

Britney Spears 'dignity' violated with 'cruel' video of argument with sons: Lawyer
Ben Affleck felt 'Princess Diana-like' on Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck felt 'Princess Diana-like' on Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
Khloe Kardashian to keep baby 'full time' away from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian to keep baby 'full time' away from Tristan Thompson
'The Crown' producers searching for actors willing to play Prince William and Harry

'The Crown' producers searching for actors willing to play Prince William and Harry

Second Lady Gaga dog-napper jailed

Second Lady Gaga dog-napper jailed

Latest

view all