Friday Aug 12 2022
Meghan Markle 'needs' high level security 'before it's too late': Insider

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in more need of security than one can realise, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex biographer, Omid Scobie, believes it is necessary the royal couple gets access to world-class team of guards who can protect their 

Speaking of the Queen's Windsor Castle break-in during Christmas 2021, Mr Scobie highlighted reasons the security team was able to get their hands on the culprit sooner than expected. 

The royal protection officers have access to 'elite training and world class intelligence', he adds.

"For members of the monarchy, including those who have chosen to step away like Prince Harry, this high level of security is essential.

"The duke says he has been forced to keep visits to his home turf few and far between as his private security in the U.S. don’t have adequate jurisdiction in Britain (i.e. access to necessary intelligence and the ability to arm themselves)."

He continued: "The safety of others should never be up for debate.

"There is only one acceptable solution to this fight: reinstate Harry’s access to security at his own expense - before it’s too late.

The information comes after Harry has one the first round of his legal battle against the UK Home Office. The Duke has sued the authorities for not allowing him to pay for the security of his family during future visits to Britain.

