 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham stepped away from football because of David Beckham?

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham stepped away from football because of David Beckham?
Brooklyn Beckham stepped away from football because of David Beckham?

Brooklyn Beckham revealed that the real reason for quitting football at age 16 was the “pressure” he felt of living up to his legendary father David Beckham’s name.

In an interview with Variety, the aspiring chef, 23, got candid about why he ended his football career so soon, saying that he thought it would be “difficult” to try to do what his dad, 47, did.

“To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult,” Brooklyn told the publication.

He went on to reveal the former footballer’s reaction when he decided to leave the sports after being released from Arsenal club.

“My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two,” Brooklyn revealed.

David is considered as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The sports star has to his name six Premier League titles and one Champions League for Manchester United.

As for Brooklyn, he gave up his sports dream to become a chef and even told the outlet that he dreams of owing a pub in Los Angeles with wife Nicola Peltz.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘inviting incredible abuse’ from Royal Family

Meghan Markle ‘inviting incredible abuse’ from Royal Family
Lisa Kudrow speaks on ‘Friends’ lacking diversity, ‘you write what you know’

Lisa Kudrow speaks on ‘Friends’ lacking diversity, ‘you write what you know’
Tristan Thompson writes about ‘switching lanes’ after welcoming son with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson writes about ‘switching lanes’ after welcoming son with Khloe Kardashian
Anne Heche’s family shares heartbreaking health update after the actress went into a coma

Anne Heche’s family shares heartbreaking health update after the actress went into a coma
Rihanna ‘embracing’ her body, not in rush to lose baby weight

Rihanna ‘embracing’ her body, not in rush to lose baby weight
Angelina Jolie drops daughter Zahara off at Spelman college, fans miss Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie drops daughter Zahara off at Spelman college, fans miss Brad Pitt

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to pack 'killer punch on royals' with 'brilliant' book

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to pack 'killer punch on royals' with 'brilliant' book
Elon Musk ‘fearful’ of Amber Heard’s ‘true colours’: ‘Knows she's crazy’

Elon Musk ‘fearful’ of Amber Heard’s ‘true colours’: ‘Knows she's crazy’
Meghan Markle 'needs' high level security 'before it's too late': Insider

Meghan Markle 'needs' high level security 'before it's too late': Insider
Prince Charles shares poignant message for young people

Prince Charles shares poignant message for young people
'Hyperound K-Fest 2022' Abu Dhabi show announced: Details inside

'Hyperound K-Fest 2022' Abu Dhabi show announced: Details inside
Kate Middleton is 'fidgeter' to Prince William's 'chill and refill' persona: Expert

Kate Middleton is 'fidgeter' to Prince William's 'chill and refill' persona: Expert

Latest

view all