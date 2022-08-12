Brooklyn Beckham stepped away from football because of David Beckham?

Brooklyn Beckham revealed that the real reason for quitting football at age 16 was the “pressure” he felt of living up to his legendary father David Beckham’s name.

In an interview with Variety, the aspiring chef, 23, got candid about why he ended his football career so soon, saying that he thought it would be “difficult” to try to do what his dad, 47, did.

“To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult,” Brooklyn told the publication.

He went on to reveal the former footballer’s reaction when he decided to leave the sports after being released from Arsenal club.

“My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two,” Brooklyn revealed.

David is considered as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The sports star has to his name six Premier League titles and one Champions League for Manchester United.

As for Brooklyn, he gave up his sports dream to become a chef and even told the outlet that he dreams of owing a pub in Los Angeles with wife Nicola Peltz.