 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
Tristan Thompson writes about 'switching lanes' after welcoming son with Khloe Kardashian

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Tristan Thompson is back on Instagram with another cryptic post just a week after welcoming his second child, a baby boy, with his ex-Khloe Kardashian.

Marking his epic return on the app, the NBA player, 31, shared a snap of himself, clad in a floral shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

In the caption, he wrote, "I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren't all built the same #DontTryMe."


The cryptic caption was similar to lyrics from MP2K13's song Self Made, which begins with, "I never switched sides/ I just switched lanes/ Got older and realized/ Everybody ain't the same."

Many Kardashian fans reacted to the post with comments about Thompson “switching baby mamas.”

“Not sides, just women right?” one wrote. Another commented: “Not too damn wise. Still creeping and making babies”.

Earlier this month, the former couple welcomed a baby boy, who was born via surrogate. News of the pregnancy first broke in July this year, with a rep. for The Kardashians alum describing it as a “beautiful blessing” at the time. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement read.

