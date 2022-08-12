Keke Palmer mocks plastic surgeons over finding ‘quick fix’ for adult acne: Watch

Nope star Keke Palmer recently opened up about dealing with adult acne as she called out plastic surgeons for not being able to figure out the “quick fix”.



Taking to Instagram, the Hustlers star addressed the plastic surgeons who could perform liposuction and other cosmetic procedures, however, she expressed shock over not finding any procedure for "adult acne".

“They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL [Brazilian butt lift]. They can even implant muscles, I mean the list goes on,” continued the 28-year-old.

“But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody's skin? All these years and all these inventions, you can't figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face?” asserted the actress.

“People out here with adult acne are struggling and you ain't figured out that cure? I’m done,” she concluded.

Moreover, in the caption, the Lightyear also mentioned that she’s done with “all the hard work to find the perfect diet and get an expensive facial every other day”.

Following this post, most of her fans agreed with her point of view as one commented, “same sis same! I am over this emotional roller coaster.”

“Lol we feel you! Appreciate your vulnerability. Praying for your breakthrough,” another added.

Meanwhile, Keke opened up about her PCOS diagnosis in December 2020.