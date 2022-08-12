 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ official clip, trailer, release date

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Netflix ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ official clip, trailer, release date
Netflix ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ official clip, trailer, release date

Netflix has just released the official trailer for The Girl in the Mirror. It is an upcoming Spanish horror drama series.

The drama series is based on the story of a girl Alma played by Mireria Orio, who loses her memory in a terrible accident that takes the lives of almost all of her classmates.

After surviving this terrible accident the protagonist tries to unravel what happened that day and regain her identity. As per the official synopsis of the series.

The series is witten and created by Sergio G. Sánchez, under Sospecha Films.


Release Date:

The drama is expected to be released on August 19, 2022 on Netflix.


Check out the trailer:


More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more

Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more
Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside

Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside
Sam Asghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills

Sam Asghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated'

Prince William has ‘big say’ in US tour after ‘unsuccessful’ Caribbean tour

Prince William has ‘big say’ in US tour after ‘unsuccessful’ Caribbean tour
Princess Charlotte unimpressed by dad Prince William in viral pictures: See

Princess Charlotte unimpressed by dad Prince William in viral pictures: See
Prince Harry gains support for 'cruel' Home Office bias towards Andrew security

Prince Harry gains support for 'cruel' Home Office bias towards Andrew security
Brad Pitt ‘cherishes’ every moment he gets with his kids amid hostility with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt ‘cherishes’ every moment he gets with his kids amid hostility with Angelina Jolie
Prince William, Kate’s US visit planned to ‘divert’ attention from Harry, Meghan

Prince William, Kate’s US visit planned to ‘divert’ attention from Harry, Meghan
Queen believes Kate Middleton, William will save royals from ‘series of scandals’

Queen believes Kate Middleton, William will save royals from ‘series of scandals’
Harry, Meghan got phone call from Kensington Palace, ‘wasn’t good news’

Harry, Meghan got phone call from Kensington Palace, ‘wasn’t good news’

Latest

view all