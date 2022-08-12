Queen believes Kate Middleton, William will save royals from ‘series of scandals’

Queen Elizabeth is said to be in favour of Kate Middleton and Prince William taking on royals reigns

Queen Elizabeth is said to be in favour of Kate Middleton and Prince William taking on the reigns of saving the monarchy from a ‘series of scandals’ with their upcoming tours, including one to the US, reported Life & Style.

An insider claimed to the publication that the 96-year-old monarch feels the Cambridges are a sure shot way to gain public interest back into the monarchy, especially following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s incriminating claims against the royal family.

Just as Prince William and Kate are said to be preparing for a trip to the US later this year for the Earthshot Prize, a source said: “The Queen feels they (Kate and William) are the ticket to saving the monarchy after a series of scandals.”

The comments come after the insider also stated that Prince William has ‘no reservations’ in ‘stepping onto the toes’ of Prince Harry and Meghan after they ‘tried to ruin the monarchy’.