Prince William, Kate’s US visit planned to ‘divert’ attention from Harry, Meghan

Friday Aug 12, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming US visit is knowing being planned to divert attention away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as per a source quoted by Life & Style.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to travel to Boston, US this year for the Earthshot Prize, and as per a source close to the couple, the idea of US being Harry and Meghan’s territory is very much known to the couple, especially to William.
According to the insider: “William and Kate are deliberately coming to divert attention away from Harry's tell-all… and shift the focus off of his gossip and onto their good deeds.”
In fact, the source even added that Harry and William’s relationship is ‘non-existent’ ever since the younger brother launched attacks on the royal family via talk shows like the infamous Oprah Winfrey tell-all.
“They’ve tried to ruin the monarchy, so now William has zero reservations about stepping on their toes in America,” the source claimed.