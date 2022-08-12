Prince William has ‘big say’ in US tour after ‘unsuccessful’ Caribbean tour

file footage

Prince William is said to be making sure that he is fully involved in his planned speeches and appearances for his upcoming visit to the US, after his last royal tour to the Caribbean failed.



As per a source quoted by Life & Style, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are positive of their success in the US when they visit later this year for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

The insider said: “Unlike their recent, not-so-successful Caribbean tour, William and Kate have a big say in their speeches and are going to be doing things their way this time.”

“William is confident that they'll nail it,” the source further stated.

This comes as Prince William and Kate are said to also be planning to ‘divert attention away’ from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir with their planned visit to the US.