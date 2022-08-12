 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William has ‘big say’ in US tour after ‘unsuccessful’ Caribbean tour

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

file footage

Prince William is said to be making sure that he is fully involved in his planned speeches and appearances for his upcoming visit to the US, after his last royal tour to the Caribbean failed.

As per a source quoted by Life & Style, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are positive of their success in the US when they visit later this year for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

The insider said: “Unlike their recent, not-so-successful Caribbean tour, William and Kate have a big say in their speeches and are going to be doing things their way this time.”

Prince William is making sure he is fully involved in the preps for his US tour after the failure of Caribbean tour
Prince William is making sure he is fully involved in the preps for his US tour after the failure of Caribbean tour

“William is confident that they'll nail it,” the source further stated.

This comes as Prince William and Kate are said to also be planning to ‘divert attention away’ from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir with their planned visit to the US.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more

Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more
Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside

Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside
Sam Asghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills

Sam Asghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated'

Princess Charlotte unimpressed by dad Prince William in viral pictures: See

Princess Charlotte unimpressed by dad Prince William in viral pictures: See
Prince Harry gains support for 'cruel' Home Office bias towards Andrew security

Prince Harry gains support for 'cruel' Home Office bias towards Andrew security
Brad Pitt ‘cherishes’ every moment he gets with his kids amid hostility with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt ‘cherishes’ every moment he gets with his kids amid hostility with Angelina Jolie
Prince William, Kate’s US visit planned to ‘divert’ attention from Harry, Meghan

Prince William, Kate’s US visit planned to ‘divert’ attention from Harry, Meghan
Queen believes Kate Middleton, William will save royals from ‘series of scandals’

Queen believes Kate Middleton, William will save royals from ‘series of scandals’
Harry, Meghan got phone call from Kensington Palace, ‘wasn’t good news’

Harry, Meghan got phone call from Kensington Palace, ‘wasn’t good news’
Meghan Markle’s biographer shocks fans with writing update

Meghan Markle’s biographer shocks fans with writing update

Latest

view all