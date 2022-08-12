 
Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside

Princess Delphine, the youngest child of Belgium's former sovereign, rejects comparison to Princess Diana.

Delphine, who famously fought for her spot to be considered as the fourth child of Prince Albert II, was given the status of Princess in 2020.

Now, turning to her Instagram, the royal has called out media who compared her to the Princess of Wales.

"I will not accept this misquote that is going around in the press.

"I normally do not speak out about misquotes, but this is just wrong.

"It’s taken out of context. I would never compare myself to Princess Diana, who I greatly admire.

"We have very different stories.

"And I would certainly never call myself 'A Princess of hearts' as the press is now claiming #stopmisquoting".

Delphine fought a seven-year-long battle before earning the status of Prince Albert II's daughter.

