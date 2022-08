Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more

Netflix Seoul Vibe trailer came out on August 11, 2022. Seoul Vibe is a South Korean action film which is set to be released on August 26, 2022.

The action film depicts the story of a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics who go undercover to dismantle a massive money-laundering wing.

The movie is directed by Moon Hyun-sung.





Cast list

Yoo Ah-in Dong-wook,

Go Kyung-pyo Woo-sam,

Lee Kyu-hyung Bok-nam,

Park Ju-hyun Yoon-hee,

Ong Seong-wu Joon-ki,

Kim Sung-kyun General Manager Lee Hyun-kyun

Jung Woong-in Chief Prosecutor

Moon So-ri Chairwoman Kang In-sook

Oh Jung-se Attorney Ahn





The movie is expected to be released on August 26, 2022 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer: