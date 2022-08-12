 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis 

American actress Olivia Wilde has won her custody battle after a judge dismissed her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis’ petition to have their kids live in Brooklyn, New York.

According to court documents obtained, a judge dismissed Sudeikis’ petition and ruled that their kids’ home state is California (where Wilde lives).

It comes after Sudeikis filed a motion in October 2021 to bring their two kids – Otis, eight, and five-year-old Daisy – to live with him in New York.

The exes — who dated for nearly 10 years before their split in November 2020, have been co-parenting their kids and living between L.A, London and New York.

Furthermore, in the legal documents, the House actress slammed her ex for the "aggressive" tactic of intentionally trying to ‘threaten’ and ‘embarrass’ her when she was unexpectedly handed custody papers on stage live at CinemaCon earlier this year.

She said, "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more

Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more
Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside

Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside
Sam Asghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills

Sam Asghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated'

Prince William has ‘big say’ in US tour after ‘unsuccessful’ Caribbean tour

Prince William has ‘big say’ in US tour after ‘unsuccessful’ Caribbean tour
Princess Charlotte unimpressed by dad Prince William in viral pictures: See

Princess Charlotte unimpressed by dad Prince William in viral pictures: See
Prince Harry gains support for 'cruel' Home Office bias towards Andrew security

Prince Harry gains support for 'cruel' Home Office bias towards Andrew security
Brad Pitt ‘cherishes’ every moment he gets with his kids amid hostility with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt ‘cherishes’ every moment he gets with his kids amid hostility with Angelina Jolie
Prince William, Kate’s US visit planned to ‘divert’ attention from Harry, Meghan

Prince William, Kate’s US visit planned to ‘divert’ attention from Harry, Meghan
Queen believes Kate Middleton, William will save royals from ‘series of scandals’

Queen believes Kate Middleton, William will save royals from ‘series of scandals’
Harry, Meghan got phone call from Kensington Palace, ‘wasn’t good news’

Harry, Meghan got phone call from Kensington Palace, ‘wasn’t good news’
Meghan Markle’s biographer shocks fans with writing update

Meghan Markle’s biographer shocks fans with writing update

Latest

view all