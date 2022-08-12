‘Infuriated’ Amber Heard ‘cut up a girls clothes’ because of Amber Heard

 
'Infuriated' Amber Heard 'cut up a girls clothes' because of jealousy

Amber Heard has been accused of “cutting a girl's clothes” in a fit of jealousy over Elon Musk.

This revelation has been made by a former pal of the Aquaman star, pseudo name Gia.

she made the admission to House In Habit and Gia was quoted saying that Amber become ‘infuriated’, to the point where she “triggered a violent attack in front of a room full of people.”

At that moment Gia claimed she allegedly “grabbed me by the neck and started slashing my dress with a wine opener, like a maniac, screaming that she was going to ‘slit my neck’, for [expletive] her boyfriend.”

It “took a friend of Amber’s to finally pull her off of Gia, and away from the bar.”

