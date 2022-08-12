Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’

Insiders believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming memoir is threatening Netflix and executives refuse to be “scooped” by the couple and are ‘prepared for the worst’.

An inside source close to Page Six made this revelation during the course of their interview with Page Six.

The source started off by admitting, “There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here.”

At the end of the day, “Netflix wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped.”

During the course of their interview, the source also alleged that Netflix executives and other higher-ups “knew the book was coming out, which is why they wanted the series this year.”

Thus, “They don’t want to hold off any longer.”