Friday Aug 12 2022
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner revealed their most favourite album by his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift in a recent interaction with fans.

The Game of Thrones star, 26, said that her most loved album by the Love Story hit-maker is 1989 during TikTok live with the Jonas Brothers band member.

“My favorite Taylor Swift album [is] 1989, hands down. … [It’s] literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” she told her fans.

“Although, Reputation was … partly inspired by Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?” Turner added.

“Really? That's pretty cool!” her spouse reacted to her revelation as he added, “And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!”

Jonas and Swift briefly dated each other in 2008 before the Gotta Find You singer broke up with her over a phone call following which she slammed him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, Swift later regretted it and told Ellen DeGeneres more than a decade later, “[The most rebellious thing I ever did was] probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show.”

“That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there,” she added.

