Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner revealed their most favourite album by his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift in a recent interaction with fans.

The Game of Thrones star, 26, said that her most loved album by the Love Story hit-maker is 1989 during TikTok live with the Jonas Brothers band member.

“My favorite Taylor Swift album [is] 1989, hands down. … [It’s] literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” she told her fans.

“Although, Reputation was … partly inspired by Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?” Turner added.

“Really? That's pretty cool!” her spouse reacted to her revelation as he added, “And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!”

Jonas and Swift briefly dated each other in 2008 before the Gotta Find You singer broke up with her over a phone call following which she slammed him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, Swift later regretted it and told Ellen DeGeneres more than a decade later, “[The most rebellious thing I ever did was] probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show.”

“That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there,” she added.