Friday Aug 12 2022
Prince Harry ‘wants out’ of Meghan Markle’s PR team

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Prince Harry has reportedly ‘become completely done’ with Meghan Markle’s PR team and ‘wants out of the rat-race’.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim on his personal YouTube Channel.

There, he claimed,”Harry, according to a very good source, wants a complete clear-out.”

“This could prove a bit thorny because most of the people responsible for their joint PR are all recommendations previously of his wife, former actress, Meghan Markle.”

While discussing the blame game, he added, “It's never the celebrity's fault, it's your fault.”

Before concluding also pointed out how things will always be an “ongoing battle” on "who they're going to hire, who they're going to keep and, more importantly, who they're going to fire".

