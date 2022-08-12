William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death

Prince William and Harry have not been consulted regarding a new documentary based on Princess Diana’s death and the conspiracy theories that spread in their wake.

The four-part series Investigating Diana: Death In Paris will reportedly focus on the inquiries into the car crash that killed the then 36-year-old princess.

According to The Telegraph, neither of Diana’s sons have been informed or shown a preview of the documentary.

Channel 4 and Discovery Plus documentary will be told as a "gripping and forensic police procedural”.

It will explore "how powerful individuals, the press and the internet created and fuelled conspiracy theories that overwhelmed facts and called into question the very nature of truth".