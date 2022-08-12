 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Dianas death
William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death

Prince William and Harry have not been consulted regarding a new documentary based on Princess Diana’s death and the conspiracy theories that spread in their wake.

The four-part series Investigating Diana: Death In Paris will reportedly focus on the inquiries into the car crash that killed the then 36-year-old princess.

According to The Telegraph, neither of Diana’s sons have been informed or shown a preview of the documentary.

Channel 4 and Discovery Plus documentary will be told as a "gripping and forensic police procedural”.

It will explore "how powerful individuals, the press and the internet created and fuelled conspiracy theories that overwhelmed facts and called into question the very nature of truth".

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted

Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted
Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating
Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch

Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch
Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year

Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year
Brooklyn Beckham reveals Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

Brooklyn Beckham reveals Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding
Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’

Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’
Check out Kylie Jenner's $100k three-tone Hermès Birkin bag

Check out Kylie Jenner's $100k three-tone Hermès Birkin bag
Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise

Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album
Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’

Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’
Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office

Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’

Latest

view all