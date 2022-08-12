Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary

Robin Williams' children Zak and Zelda paid emotional tributes to their late father on the eighth anniversary of his death.

The greatest comedian of all time, who died aged 63, was membered by his son Zak, 39, who shared an old photograph of him and hailed the 'wonderful, hairy man.

The Good Will Hunting actor passed away in 2014, by suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, California. His autopsy revealed undiagnosed Lewy body disease, which is a form of progressive dementia.

On Thursday, Zak tweeted: 'Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were.

'I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!’

Also honouring her father, Zelda, 33, shared a quote from writer Haruki Murakami, which appeared related to suicide prevention.



It read: 'And once the storm is over, you won't remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won't even be sure, whether the storm is really over.

Photo credit: DailyMail

'But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won't be the same person who walked in.'

She also shared a thread of suicide prevent resources and hotlines and requested her followers to add more if they knew of any.

Zelda added: 'I don't ask for much, but if I may, be gentle to your hearts today. I know I'm trying.'



