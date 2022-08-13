 
entertainment
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘spending money like water’, need memoir

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in dire need of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir to release as they are ‘spending money like water’.

Royal expert Christina Garibaldi and The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes took to the Royally US podcast to weigh in on Prince Harry and Meghan’s financial situation and the prince’s book, with Express UK quoting them as discussing whether the couple has ‘a lot riding on this book’.

As per Sykes: I think there is and there isn't. I think, you know, in a sense for them, then, obviously, the financial element is important.”

“They've been, as far as I can tell, they've been spending money like water. So, I think the financial element is really important. That's not going to be an issue, this book is going to earn out, in a sort of publishing parlance,” he explained.

Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir is slated to be published by Penguin Random House later this year after multiple delays since being announced last year in July. 

