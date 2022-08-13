 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

'Disgraced' Andrew fumed for Scotland Yard protection amid Harry's security plea

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Disgraced Andrew fumed for Scotland Yard protection amid Harrys security plea
'Disgraced' Andrew fumed for Scotland Yard protection amid Harry's security plea

Prince Andrew is under fire for receiving taxpayer funded security while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggle to pay for their own.

The Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal patronages over rape allegations and suspicious ties with trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, stills gets protection from the Scotland Yard.

Responding to an op-ed from Meghan's pal Omid Scobie, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called out the 'disgraced' son of the Queen over special treatment.

"Disgraced Prince Andrew receiving tax funded security while Prince Harry fights to have good security for his family in UK is cruel and unjustified."

Mr Scobie in his op-ed wrote: "If they did then surely the sensitivities around Prince Andrew and his security arrangements would have come under immense scrutiny.

"Though stripped of all royal patronages and military affiliations after the shame of his close friendship with a paedophile billionaire and paying out millions to rape accuser Virginia Giuffre, Andrew’s Scotland Yard protection remains an annual and unchallenged cost of around $500,000 to the British taxpayer."

Omid Scobie added: "RAVEC’s lawyers argue that they were entitled to reach its decision, which currently sees Harry’s security arrangements considered on a case-by-case basis.

"However, it seems cruel in the extreme to allow Prince Andrew round-the-clock police protection but not the future King’s son"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle
Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?

Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?
Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham
Queen handled Meghan Markle Oprah disaster with 'three word' power comment: Read

Queen handled Meghan Markle Oprah disaster with 'three word' power comment: Read
Prince Harry ‘a global assault on democracy and freedom’: report

Prince Harry ‘a global assault on democracy and freedom’: report
Prince Harry accepted Camilla 'quite happily' at start, no longer has 'respect' for her

Prince Harry accepted Camilla 'quite happily' at start, no longer has 'respect' for her
Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla

Prince Harry ‘only writing’ memoir to seek Diana’s revenge from Camilla
Meghan Markle received 'credible' life threats at Queen Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Meghan Markle received 'credible' life threats at Queen Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Latest

view all