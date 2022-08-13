Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s plans for a return to the UK reportedly include a ‘new role with or without’ Meghan Markle.

A former bodyguard from the Palace, Ken Wharfe made this admission in an upcoming episode of The Mirror’s Pod Save the Queen podcast.

He claimed, “Personally I do and I base that on gut reaction really. I just cannot see them forever more living in California.”

“It's clear to me that Harry is not quite a fish out of sea - I mean he is getting involved in charitable work and he has these attachments to Netflix and other companies but quite where they'll end up we don't know.”

“But I just think his involvement with his military charities - quite how he runs that on the other side of the Atlantic, I don't know.

Mr Wharfe also added, “But I just have this feeling that he could well be back in a new role, with or without Meghan - I honestly don't know.”

“But to answer your question, I do think he will be back in some form as part of his father's plan for trimming down the monarchy because within the next decade that is going to happen.”