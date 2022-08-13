Amber Heard ‘an absolute disaster’ for ‘manipulating’ public with ‘woman card’

Unsealed documents have opened Pandora’s Box and caused Amber Heard to be ‘dragged’ with allegations of ‘absolute horror’ once more.

In one of them, Amber was accused of having “maniacal meltdowns” that were deemed “disturbing” by people in her inner circle.

The same foreshadowing was done by Ireland Baldwin who once accused Amber of being an “absolute disaster of a human being” in her Instagram Story, following the trial.

She wrote at the time, “Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he's in like five Pirates movies.”