 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney reveals how 'Christy' role changed her life

The Euphoria star also urges fans to 'check in on your friends'

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2025

Sydney Sweeney gets candid on life lessons from ‘Christy’
Sydney Sweeney gets candid on life lessons from ‘Christy’

Sydney Sweeney discovered new strengths in herself after starring in the biographical movie, Christy.

During a recent chat at the screening of her new movie at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, the Euphoria star dished on how playing the role of legendary professional boxer Christy Martin changed personality.

“It taught me a lot about myself, actually, throughout the entire process,” Sweeney began.

She went on to say, "She taught me how to stand up for myself more and feel stronger in my personal life, my work life."

The Anyone But You star drew a comparison between the life of Martin in ring to her real life battles.

"We both fight our own fights in different types of rings and, yeah, check in on your friends and make sure they’re all okay," Sweeney added.

Christy  premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, and is all set to hit theaters on November 9.

The synopsis of the film reads, “Christy Martin never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster).”

Jessica Simpson discovers hidden talent while filming Ryan Murphy's new drama
Jessica Simpson discovers hidden talent while filming Ryan Murphy's new drama
Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan had 'power struggles' on sets of 'Yellowstone'
Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan had 'power struggles' on sets of 'Yellowstone'
Britney Spears afraid of losing sons post Kevin Federline memoir release?
Britney Spears afraid of losing sons post Kevin Federline memoir release?
Jesse McCartney calls Jonas Brothers 'the greatest guys on the planet'
Jesse McCartney calls Jonas Brothers 'the greatest guys on the planet'
Keri Russell reacts to people's obsession with her hair
Keri Russell reacts to people's obsession with her hair
Kim Kardashian steals spotlight from Kris Jenner with major move video
Kim Kardashian steals spotlight from Kris Jenner with major move
Ed Sheeran irked by Taylor Swift's latest move: Report
Ed Sheeran irked by Taylor Swift's latest move: Report
Cardi B raises awareness about baby formula ahead of welcoming her fourth child
Cardi B raises awareness about baby formula ahead of welcoming her fourth child