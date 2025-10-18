Sydney Sweeney reveals how 'Christy' role changed her life

Sydney Sweeney gets candid on life lessons from ‘Christy’

Sydney Sweeney discovered new strengths in herself after starring in the biographical movie, Christy.

During a recent chat at the screening of her new movie at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, the Euphoria star dished on how playing the role of legendary professional boxer Christy Martin changed personality.

“It taught me a lot about myself, actually, throughout the entire process,” Sweeney began.

She went on to say, "She taught me how to stand up for myself more and feel stronger in my personal life, my work life."

The Anyone But You star drew a comparison between the life of Martin in ring to her real life battles.

"We both fight our own fights in different types of rings and, yeah, check in on your friends and make sure they’re all okay," Sweeney added.

Christy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, and is all set to hit theaters on November 9.

The synopsis of the film reads, “Christy Martin never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster).”