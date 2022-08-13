 
‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos

Diriliş:Ertugrul fans are over the moon as its star Cengiz Coşkun, who helms the character of Turgut Alp in the famed show, tied the knot in an adorable ceremony.

The 40-year-old actor took his wedding vows with his Romanian girlfriend of eight years Beatrica Lorena in a star-studded event.

The nuptial ceremony was attended by his fellow actors including Engin Altan (Ertugural), and Nurettin Sönmez (Bamsi Beyrek).

The swoon-worthy photos and videos from the event have been breaking the internet as the groom didn’t shy away from shaking a leg on the lovely occasion.

Take a look:


