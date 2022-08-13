 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew is not Queen's favourite child

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Prince Andrew is not Queens favourite child
Prince Andrew is not Queen's favourite child

Prince Andrew was speculated to be the Queen’s favourite child for many years however the experts think it’s Prince Edward who holds the honour.

According to royal biographer Matthew Dennison, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philips had the softest spot for their youngest child.

In his biography, Dennison wrote: “Prince Edward, seemingly a bit wet and a tad irritating to the rest of us, was always his parents’ favourite.

“That became apparent in 1987 when Edward, aged 22, opted out of the Royal Marines when he was just a third of the way through his 12-month basic training course.

"To the surprise of some, Prince Philip (Captain-General of the Royal Marines) did not come down on his son like a ton of bricks. He accepted that the Marines ‘wasn’t right for Edward’ – and to this day Edward is grateful for that.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward wrote in Daily Mail: “Given his action-man image and his well-earned reputation for irascibility, many people assumed he was outraged.

“The truth was quite the opposite: of all the Royal Family, Philip was in fact the most sympathetic. He understood his son's decision, which he considered a brave one, and supported him fully,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Edward, Sophie’s future within The Firm uncertain: ‘big question mark’

Prince Edward, Sophie’s future within The Firm uncertain: ‘big question mark’
Prince Harry branded ‘petty’ over intentions for memoir

Prince Harry branded ‘petty’ over intentions for memoir
Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’

Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’
‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie

‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie
Prince Harry’s ‘apprehension’ of ‘faceless people pulling the levers’ to be unearthed

Prince Harry’s ‘apprehension’ of ‘faceless people pulling the levers’ to be unearthed
Chris Hemsworth shares sweet throwback photo in a Batman shirt

Chris Hemsworth shares sweet throwback photo in a Batman shirt
Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’

Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’
Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn
Meghan Markle was kept in dark by Prince Harry on some intimate details of his life?

Meghan Markle was kept in dark by Prince Harry on some intimate details of his life?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos

Latest

view all