 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shocked as Prince Harry pens ‘extremely raw feelings’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Meghan Markle shocked as Prince Harry pens ‘extremely raw feelings’
Meghan Markle shocked as Prince Harry pens ‘extremely raw feelings’

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir left Meghan Markle shocked as the Duke has penned his 'raw feelings' in his much-anticipated autobiography.

A source told celeb diarists HeatWorld: "This narrative that Meghan essentially stood over Harry as he wrote the book is way off the mark.

The insider continued: “He and [ghostwriter] JR Moeringer spent months going through his private photo album, journals, emails and so forth.

"It naturally brought up some extremely raw feelings and surprise anecdotes, many of which came as a huge shock to Meghan when she read through the manuscript.”

However, the Suits alum reportedly felt drawn toward her husband’s ‘bad boy’ image.

"Meghan knows Harry had a very lively past – she wouldn’t have found him nearly as appealing if he hadn’t lived life to the full and got everything out of his system before they settled down and committed to a long-term future,” the source added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Edward, Sophie’s future within The Firm uncertain: ‘big question mark’

Prince Edward, Sophie’s future within The Firm uncertain: ‘big question mark’
Prince Andrew is not Queen's favourite child

Prince Andrew is not Queen's favourite child
'Never Have I Ever': Mindy Kaling opens up on the overwhelming response of fans

'Never Have I Ever': Mindy Kaling opens up on the overwhelming response of fans
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on why she was going to quit acting at 10

Millie Bobby Brown dishes on why she was going to quit acting at 10
Prince Harry branded ‘petty’ over intentions for memoir

Prince Harry branded ‘petty’ over intentions for memoir
Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’

Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’
‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie

‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie
Prince Harry’s ‘apprehension’ of ‘faceless people pulling the levers’ to be unearthed

Prince Harry’s ‘apprehension’ of ‘faceless people pulling the levers’ to be unearthed
Chris Hemsworth shares sweet throwback photo in a Batman shirt

Chris Hemsworth shares sweet throwback photo in a Batman shirt
Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’

Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’
Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn
Meghan Markle was kept in dark by Prince Harry on some intimate details of his life?

Meghan Markle was kept in dark by Prince Harry on some intimate details of his life?

Latest

view all