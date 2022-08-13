Meghan Markle shocked as Prince Harry pens ‘extremely raw feelings’

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir left Meghan Markle shocked as the Duke has penned his 'raw feelings' in his much-anticipated autobiography.

A source told celeb diarists HeatWorld: "This narrative that Meghan essentially stood over Harry as he wrote the book is way off the mark.

The insider continued: “He and [ghostwriter] JR Moeringer spent months going through his private photo album, journals, emails and so forth.

"It naturally brought up some extremely raw feelings and surprise anecdotes, many of which came as a huge shock to Meghan when she read through the manuscript.”

However, the Suits alum reportedly felt drawn toward her husband’s ‘bad boy’ image.

"Meghan knows Harry had a very lively past – she wouldn’t have found him nearly as appealing if he hadn’t lived life to the full and got everything out of his system before they settled down and committed to a long-term future,” the source added.