Saturday Aug 13 2022
Taylor Swift's directorial debut 'All Too Well' is vied for Oscar consideration

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Taylor Swift’s short movie All Too Well has recently qualified for Oscar consideration on Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the You Belong With Me hit-maker’s directorial debut was inspired by the extended version of her 2012 break-up ballad with same title.

Reportedly, the tragic movie, featuring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’ Brien, is qualified under the best live-action short movie category.

“The romantic drama, which runs for 15 minutes, is about an effervescent, curious young woman who ends up completely out of her depth,” as per synopsis via outlet.

Previously, the Grammy winner appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers show and revealed that she would like to work with people whom she “admired”.

“I like working with friends or people who I think would be excited about working with me,” she disclosed.

She continued, “I've never made a short film before. I needed to reach out to people who would maybe believe that I was capable with it. I'm just blown away by what they did, they went out and left it all on the field.”

For the unversed, the song All Too Well, was seemingly based on the crooner’s three-month relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. 

