 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

TV presenter Piers Morgan is not happy with Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag.

He also sees a resemblance between the manager and "Breaking Bad" actor who played Walter White.

But his fans seemed to disagree with him when he compared Walter White to Erik.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Well if you make Walter White your manager, what do you expect?".

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

His tweet elicited some interesting replies, with one fan saying "Walter White at least reached the top before everything went downhill".

Another said, "At least Water White would win a few games as Manchester United Manager."

A fan, however, accused him of protecting Ronaldo by shifting the blame to Erik.

More From Entertainment:

Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

'Reinstate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security before it's too late'

'Reinstate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security before it's too late'
Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

Snoop Dogg shares video of Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott's London show

Snoop Dogg shares video of Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott's London show

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival
Kim Kardashian teases her ex Pete Davidson with awe-inspiring gym video

Kim Kardashian teases her ex Pete Davidson with awe-inspiring gym video
Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her mother’s last piece of advice before tragic death

Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her mother’s last piece of advice before tragic death
Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche

Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche
Jaclyn Hill pens emotional tribute to ex-husband after his death

Jaclyn Hill pens emotional tribute to ex-husband after his death
New bombshell allegations 'eroding Prince Harry and Meghan's credibility'

New bombshell allegations 'eroding Prince Harry and Meghan's credibility'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry misleading world about royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry misleading world about royal family?
Reese Witherspoon seemingly denies feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston over Emmy nod

Reese Witherspoon seemingly denies feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston over Emmy nod

Latest

view all