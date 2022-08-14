 
Princess Diana was worried about 'murder' month before fatal car crash: 'Shaking'

Princess Diana seemingly had suspicions about her murder, notes former body guard.

Lee Sansum tells The Sun how the Princess of Wales asked a grim question a month before her fatal car crash in Paris, 1997.

During her French holiday, Diana was majorly happy, adds Lee. 

“She had been happy on that holiday.

“But I had seen her in tears too, when she learned of the murder of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace. She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated.

"She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing.

“I thought it was. Then she said something that always stayed with me — ‘Do you think they’ll do that to me?’ She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought that they might, whoever ‘they’ might be.

“I spent some time reassuring her that no one was going to try to kill her and she was safe with us, but she definitely thought there was a risk that one day she might be assassinated.”

Diana passed away on August 31. Lee was not on duty that night.

