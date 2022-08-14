 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Season 2 release date announced

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Netflix The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Season 2 release date announced
Netflix The Fabulous 'Lives of Bollywood Wives', Season 2 release date announced

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Season 2 has got its premiere date, the show, which gives a glimpse of the happening lives of four slaying ladies. 

The show revolves around the wives of four Bollywood stars and their lives.

Mark your calendars, and grab your popcorns as The Fabulous Wives of Bollywood is set to be back with a bang on Netflix on September 02.

Karan shared the poster and wrote, "All things fabulous and glam with these Bollywood bffs that are back in your town! Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 is returning on 2nd September only on Netflix and dropped 3 hearts."


CAST:

  • Bhavana Panday
  • Maheep Kapoor
  • Neelam Kothari Soni
  • Seema Kiran Sajdeh



More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott’s grand romantic gesture for Kylie Jenner leaves fans in awe

Travis Scott’s grand romantic gesture for Kylie Jenner leaves fans in awe
Britney Spears flaunts her stunning fashion collection, reveals how she got bruises

Britney Spears flaunts her stunning fashion collection, reveals how she got bruises

Prince Charles persuaded Margaret Thatcher to give £3.5m to landowners

Prince Charles persuaded Margaret Thatcher to give £3.5m to landowners
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith clicked for first time since Oscars controversy

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith clicked for first time since Oscars controversy
Princess Diana was worried about 'murder' month before fatal car crash: 'Shaking'

Princess Diana was worried about 'murder' month before fatal car crash: 'Shaking'
Princess Diana bodyguard insists 'she would be alive' if he was on duty

Princess Diana bodyguard insists 'she would be alive' if he was on duty

Rising comic Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

Rising comic Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
Prince Harry to beef memoir with 'intense' intel on Princess Diana accident: Insider

Prince Harry to beef memoir with 'intense' intel on Princess Diana accident: Insider
Netflix announces release date for 'Delhi Crimes', season 2

Netflix announces release date for 'Delhi Crimes', season 2
Prince Harry onto 'most devastating royal release' after Princess Diana book

Prince Harry onto 'most devastating royal release' after Princess Diana book
Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'

Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'
BLACKPINK ready to send waves with new album 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK ready to send waves with new album 'Born Pink'

Latest

view all