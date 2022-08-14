Netflix The Fabulous 'Lives of Bollywood Wives', Season 2 release date announced

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Season 2 has got its premiere date, the show, which gives a glimpse of the happening lives of four slaying ladies.

The show revolves around the wives of four Bollywood stars and their lives.

Mark your calendars, and grab your popcorns as The Fabulous Wives of Bollywood is set to be back with a bang on Netflix on September 02.

Karan shared the poster and wrote, "All things fabulous and glam with these Bollywood bffs that are back in your town! Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 is returning on 2nd September only on Netflix and dropped 3 hearts."





CAST:

Bhavana Panday

Maheep Kapoor

Neelam Kothari Soni

Seema Kiran Sajdeh







