Oonagh Paige was born during Amber Heard’s relationship with Bianca Butti

Hollywood actress Amber Heard welcomed her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard with the help of a surrogate while she was still in the midst of legal battle with her former husband Johnny Depp in April 2021.



The Aquaman actress took to Instagram a few months later and shared a sweet photo with the daughter to announce Oonagh’s birth.

Heard said, “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

According to some media outlets, Amber Heard became mother while she was dating her girlfriend actress Bianca Butti.

Amber and Bianca’s romance first began to circulate in January 2020. The two were spotted kissing before getting into a red mustang to leave together.

They began dating nearly three years after Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized in January 2017.