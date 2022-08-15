 
Netflix's ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ Trailer, Release Date

Netflix's ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ Trailer, Release Date

Netflix documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist is coming to screens on 16 August 2022. 

It is the sixth-instalment of the nine-part Untold documentary film series which tells extraordinary tales from the world of sports; from football to basketball, and streetball to sailing.


Synopsis:

The documentary consists of Manti Te’o’s interview where he shares his first-hand experience of dealing with deceit, heartbreak and controversy that the media cooked up. 

A transgender woman by the name of Naya Tuiasosopo, who created the fictional character, also features in the documentary to reveal her side of the story.

The all-American football standout Manti Te’o, gets the news of his grandmother and girlfriend dying on the same day during one of his matches. 

Increased media eyeballs on Manti Te’o ‘s online relationship unravel a shocking truth: his girlfriend did not actually exist. Becoming the victim of a hoax, the golden football boy’s future and legacy is threatened by the media turmoil that follows. 


Directed by:

Vice media’s Ryan Duffy and Emmy award-winning Tony Vainuku have directed this series.


Watch the Trailer:



