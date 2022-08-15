 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming back to the UK

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to stage a return to the UK as early as next month, as confirmed by their spokesman.

As reported by Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest visit is being planned for them to arrange visits with charities and organisations that are ‘close to their hearts’.

The spokesman was quoted by the outlet as saying: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The Sussexes itinerary includes a visit to Manchester for the One Young summit on September 5, followed by a visit to WellChild Awards on September 8.

They also have a detour to Germany planned on September 6, where they are expected to attend the Invictus Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event marking the countdown to the next Invictus Games.

