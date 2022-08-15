Mandy Moore is all praise for her hubby musician over This is Us ‘age transformation make-up’

Mandy Moore recently expressed her gratitude to hubby musician Taylor Goldsmith for not showing annoyance after seeing her “age make-up” for six seasons on This is Us.



According to PEOPLE, the Chasing Liberty star accepted the Virtuoso Awards at second annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday evening.

During her acceptance speech, the Princess Diaries 2 actress first thanked her team as well as partners at NBC and 20th Century Fox, saying, “The last six years undoubtedly have just been the most momentous of my career”.

Later, she diverted her focus to her hubby and appreciated him for tolerating her “many age transformations make-up” while playing Rebecca Pearson over the years on hit series.

“Taylor is not here tonight, he’s a musician so he’s playing a show and our son Gus is with him,” began the 38-year-old.

Moore, who has been in the entertainment industry for 23 years, continued, “Thank you, babe, for being just the best at everything and holding down the fort at home and letting me cook this next one (as she referred to her soon-to-be-born second child).”

“And thank you for not being weirded out by the age makeup for six seasons on This Is Us,” quipped the actress.

“He was really such a good sport about that,” she added.