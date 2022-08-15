 
Monday Aug 15 2022
Web Desk

‘Poor’ Queen Elizabeth ‘so tired’ of royal family’s ongoing controversies

Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Queen Elizabeth is said to be ‘so tired’ of the royal family’s ‘never-ending scandals’ as she continues to work well into her 90s amid rising health concerns, as per royal expert Daniela Elser.

As per Elser, the 96-year-old monarch has been forced to deal with back-to-back scandals in the last year in addition to her worsening health concerns; these include Prince Harry and William’s ongoing rivalry, Prince Andrew’s sex case, and the threat of Harry’s upcoming memoir.

Writing in News.au, Elser said: “The poor woman must be so tired. Not only is she still working, more than three decades after most people retire, but her family is a source of never-ending scandal and strain with things only looking like they are going to ramp up more.”

Elser’s comments seemed to take a dig at Prince Harry’s upcoming bombshell memoir which is touted to be full of anecdotes about his life as a royal with juicy details from his time in the family.

As for the Queen, she has been forced to retreat from public life for the most part, with enduring mobility issues.

