Kate Middleton warned about ‘obvious danger’ after Queen’s demise

file footage

Kate Middleton was sent a warning by royal expert Daniela Elser who believes that the Duchess’ fashion choices are an ‘obvious danger’ to her brand, reported Express UK.

Talking about Kate’s choice of dresses in recent months, Elser claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge has worn clothes worth $83,851 in just the last 100 days, and how that sends a negative message to the UK public that is struggling with rising costs of living.

As per Elser: “The danger there is obvious – central to the brand the Cambridges’ have assiduously been trying to build is that they are the congenial, normal royals, the hardworking duo happily transforming The Firm from fusty, frosty and all-too grand into a powerhouse of do-goodery.”

“At a time when the UK is in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis, seeing the woman who has been sold as the refreshingly normal duchess-next-door gadding about the better part of a $100,000 worth of designer duds is a potentially dangerous and certainly ill-conceived move,” she explained.

As per Express UK, the timing of Elser’s comments is interesting as they come in light of the Queen reportedly struggling with h