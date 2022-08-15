 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton warned about ‘obvious danger’ after Queen’s demise

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton was sent a warning by royal expert Daniela Elser who believes that the Duchess’ fashion choices are an ‘obvious danger’ to her brand, reported Express UK.

Talking about Kate’s choice of dresses in recent months, Elser claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge has worn clothes worth $83,851 in just the last 100 days, and how that sends a negative message to the UK public that is struggling with rising costs of living.

As per Elser: “The danger there is obvious – central to the brand the Cambridges’ have assiduously been trying to build is that they are the congenial, normal royals, the hardworking duo happily transforming The Firm from fusty, frosty and all-too grand into a powerhouse of do-goodery.”

“At a time when the UK is in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis, seeing the woman who has been sold as the refreshingly normal duchess-next-door gadding about the better part of a $100,000 worth of designer duds is a potentially dangerous and certainly ill-conceived move,” she explained.

As per Express UK, the timing of Elser’s comments is interesting as they come in light of the Queen reportedly struggling with h

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘selfish blabbering’ blasted ‘at a time when thousands died’

Prince Harry’s ‘selfish blabbering’ blasted ‘at a time when thousands died’
Mandy Moore is all praise for her hubby musician over This is Us ‘age transformation make-up’

Mandy Moore is all praise for her hubby musician over This is Us ‘age transformation make-up’
Kim Kardashian fan! South Korean woman undergoes 15 surgeries to look like the model

Kim Kardashian fan! South Korean woman undergoes 15 surgeries to look like the model
Britney Spears ‘relieved’ on ex-hubby’s jail sentence but thinks it’s not ‘long enough’

Britney Spears ‘relieved’ on ex-hubby’s jail sentence but thinks it’s not ‘long enough’
Prince Harry wants to be a leader like Barack Obama?

Prince Harry wants to be a leader like Barack Obama?
Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University
Tom Holland announces social media break due to mental health

Tom Holland announces social media break due to mental health
Netflix's ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ Trailer, Release Date

Netflix's ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ Trailer, Release Date
Elon Musk shares exciting news ahead of legal battle

Elon Musk shares exciting news ahead of legal battle
Photos: Priyanka Chopra reveals the idea of her ‘perfect Sunday’ on social media

Photos: Priyanka Chopra reveals the idea of her ‘perfect Sunday’ on social media
Prince Harry warned against ‘fighting the Firm’: ‘Queen to bear the brunt’

Prince Harry warned against ‘fighting the Firm’: ‘Queen to bear the brunt’
Prince Harry ‘out for blood and keen’ to unleash ‘most painful life chapter’ on Firm

Prince Harry ‘out for blood and keen’ to unleash ‘most painful life chapter’ on Firm

Latest

view all